Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.23% of Cisco Systems worth $3,718,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,657,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,629,244. The stock has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.