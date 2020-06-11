Citigroup Downgrades Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Neutral

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

EC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 456,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,749. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

