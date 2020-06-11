Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,600.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 438,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $229,113,000 after purchasing an additional 125,268 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 778.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,531,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $135,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,816 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,662 shares of company stock worth $7,077,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of CTXS traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.63. The company had a trading volume of 46,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

