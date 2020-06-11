CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global started coverage on shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNFinance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. initiated coverage on CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

CNF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,068. The firm has a market cap of $261.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.86. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 650.08, a quick ratio of 650.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,035 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.51% of CNFinance worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

