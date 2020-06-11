Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. 14,621,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,289,941. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

