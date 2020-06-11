Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after acquiring an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 9,655,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,543,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.