Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Comerica has increased its dividend by an average of 86.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 234.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $41.80 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.