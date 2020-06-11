Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,025,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,095,754. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

