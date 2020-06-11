Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 152 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,465.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $994.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,366.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,342.83. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

