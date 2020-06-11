Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by an average of 229.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

NYSE CBU traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,059. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

