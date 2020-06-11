Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.
NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.
See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.