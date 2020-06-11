Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

