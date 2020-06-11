CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.80. 3,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. CONMED has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.