Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,114. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Conn’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Conn’s by 274.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

