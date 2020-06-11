Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

