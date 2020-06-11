ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded to Hold at Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Cfra currently has $50.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. 366,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,487. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

