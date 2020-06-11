ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 366,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

