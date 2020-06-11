Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris acquired 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $248,157.00.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

