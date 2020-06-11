Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,498,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,066 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,108,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,475,000 after acquiring an additional 651,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cousins Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,401,000 after purchasing an additional 645,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE CUZ traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.