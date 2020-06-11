Credit Suisse Group Cuts BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 690

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 690 ($8.78) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 705 ($8.97) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 600 ($7.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.66) to GBX 607 ($7.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.67) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 650.25 ($8.28).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 529 ($6.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 506.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 562.20. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

