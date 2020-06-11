Crocs’ (CROX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $32.72 on Friday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

