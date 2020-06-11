CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,366.26 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $205,366.26 and $1,355.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

