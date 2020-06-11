Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUE. BTIG Research raised their price target on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%. On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 187.7% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 301.1% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 552,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 414,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

