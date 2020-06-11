Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1919 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Cushing MLP Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE SRV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,449. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 12th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

