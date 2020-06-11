DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $824,904.76 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $824,904.76 and approximately $3,858.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003908 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000464 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.