DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $1.01, 12,872 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 376,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.79% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.