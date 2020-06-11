Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €57.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($66.85) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.99 ($58.41).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €44.14 ($49.60) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.07 and a 200-day moving average of €43.63.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

