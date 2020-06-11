Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 250.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -125.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn ($0.33) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -133.3%.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

