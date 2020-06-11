DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 225

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.86) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 175 ($2.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DFS Furniture has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 231 ($2.94).

LON DFS opened at GBX 174 ($2.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 211.31. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 302 ($3.84).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

