Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 30.47 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.68

Diamond S Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diamond S Shipping and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 823 1354 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 85.05%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping competitors beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

