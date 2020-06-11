DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded DLH from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,316. DLH has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. DLH had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DLH news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

