Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.73.

Dollarama stock traded down C$1.06 on Thursday, hitting C$46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.51. Dollarama has a one year low of C$34.70 and a one year high of C$52.12.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,209,271.44. Also, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,573.04.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

