Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.73.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL stock traded down C$1.06 on Thursday, reaching C$46.96. 641,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. Dollarama has a one year low of C$34.70 and a one year high of C$52.12. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.51.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,209,271.44. Also, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,573.04.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.