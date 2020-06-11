Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.73.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.96. 641,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.51. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$52.12.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total value of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,209,271.44.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

