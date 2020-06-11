Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.73.

DOL stock traded down C$1.06 on Thursday, hitting C$46.96. 641,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$34.70 and a twelve month high of C$52.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,209,271.44.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

