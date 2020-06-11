Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.73.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.96. 641,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$52.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total value of C$232,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,209,271.44.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

