Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of D traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 261,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,693. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.