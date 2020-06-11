Dougherty & Co Downgrades CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Neutral

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of CYBE traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. 2,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.98 million, a P/E ratio of 220.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.18. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

