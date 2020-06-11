DPM Capital LLC Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

DPM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 4.6% of DPM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,672,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257,680. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

