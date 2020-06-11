DPM Capital LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DPM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Comcast makes up 1.6% of DPM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. 15,158,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,634,078. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.