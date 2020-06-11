Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Receives $39.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. CWM LLC increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,226.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.46. 4,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.28 million. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

