Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Draftkings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of Draftkings stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Draftkings has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

