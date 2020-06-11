Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

