Dyadic International’s (DYAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DYAI. Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 11,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 523.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. Equities analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 16,166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

