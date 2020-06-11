Egdon Resources’ (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON EDR opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. Egdon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Egdon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Egdon Resources news, insider Tim Davies acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($127,275.04). Also, insider Philip Stephens acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,545.50).

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.