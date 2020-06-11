El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $15.23 on Thursday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $560.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.64.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

