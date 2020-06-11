Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 5.8%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares were down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 286,268 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,689,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

The stock has a market cap of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,527.14% and a negative return on equity of 83.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

