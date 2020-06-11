Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097,820 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 838,901 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.11% of Electronic Arts worth $610,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,295,000 after purchasing an additional 340,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.59.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 221,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $125.66.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,152 shares of company stock worth $25,054,952. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

