Elementis (LON:ELM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elementis from GBX 153 ($1.95) to GBX 55 ($0.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Elementis from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elementis to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 65 ($0.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Elementis from GBX 186 ($2.37) to GBX 99 ($1.26) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 101.29 ($1.29).

LON ELM opened at GBX 73.45 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.17. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.07 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.70 ($2.36).

In related news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,200.46). Also, insider Dorothee Deuring purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($5,854.65).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

