Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $86.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $71.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,283,939.06. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,470 shares in the company, valued at $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,785 shares of company stock worth $14,322,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

