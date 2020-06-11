Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,412,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of Emerson Electric worth $210,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,941 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 2,170,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,609. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

